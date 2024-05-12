Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips, popular as Iya Rainbow, has expressed her joy after she was honoured with a new title at the recently concluded 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) Night of Icons.

The event, dedicated to recognising the enduring contributions of veterans in the Nigerian movie industry, played host to illustrious figures such as Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Kate Henshaw, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Akintola, Patience Ozorkwo, Joke Silva, Iyabo Ojo, and the anchor, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth.

Mama Rainbow at the event shared her excitement, expressing gratitude for her journey of fame since 1942. She thanked her fans and supporters for their unwavering love and appreciation throughout the years.

During the event, Mama Rainbow was bestowed with the title ‘Mother of Artists,’ a recognition she said she would cherish deeply for the rest of her life.

Dressed in a flowing lemon gown that showcased her timeless elegance, Mama Rainbow radiated grace and poise, proving that age is no barrier to style.

“I have many beautiful moments in my acting career but today is another big day that I will cherish till I go back to God. I am here to say thank you, Father, for every moment since 1942. Grateful beyond words for the enriching experience at the AMVCA Nollywood veterans cocktail night. Mother of all artistes. Mama Rainbow care”, she said.

The Nollywood veterans’ cocktail night proved to be a memorable occasion, filled with warmth and camaraderie as industry stalwarts gathered to celebrate their achievements and contributions to the Nigerian film landscape.

