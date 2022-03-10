34 Artillery Obinze, Imo gets new commander

The 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army Obinze, Imo State has gotten a new Commander in the person of Brigadier General Sani Sulaiman.

In a statement issued Thursday in Owerri by the Command’s Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Captain Joseph Baba Akubo, said that the new commander took over in a colourful handing and taking over ceremony held at the Brigade Headquarters Obinze Owerri, Imo State.

Speaking at the ceremony, the outgone Commander, Brig Gen Raymond Utsaha urged officers and soldiers to redouble their efforts so as to elevate the Brigade to greater heights.

He charged troops to extend the same or even higher level of co-operation and dedication to duty to the new Commander.

He said: “Posting is a routine activity in the Armed Forces world over and the Nigerian Army is no exception, as such there is a change in command of the Brigade”.

The outgone Commander urged the officers of the command to sustain the tempo and ensure peace is fully restored in the communities where there are some skirmishes of insecurity.

He advised them to remain disciplined and dedicated as always while thanking the troops for their co-operation and support throughout his tour of duty and wished the Commander well.

Taking over the command from the outgone commander, the new Commander, Brig Gen Sani Sulaiman thanked the troops for their contributions to the successes the Brigade has recorded in the last one year and stated that there is no vacuum as his mission is to sustain the tempo and ensure a remarkable end to insecurity within the Brigades Area of Responsibility.

He urged the troops to extend the same level of co-operation given to the former commander to him while wishing Gen Utsaha well in his future endeavours.

The climax of the occasion was the signing of handing and taking over notes, the change of Command Parade at the Quarter Guard, handing over of the Command flag to the new Commander and a tour of the barracks to inspect the ongoing Chief of Defence Staff and Army Headquarters Intervention Projects.

Among the dignitaries that witnessed the ceremony were the Commander Nigerian Air Force 211 Quick Response Group, Air Commodore Ayo Idowu, 34 Artillery Brigade Garrison Commander, the Brigade Chief of Staff, Commanding Officer 342 Artillery Regiment and other Staff Officers of the Brigade.