Joshua Ogharisi set to partner Nike as official brand designer

Nigerian entrepreneur and pop culture enthusiast, Joshua Ogharisi, otherwise known as God’s Plan has announced popular fashion outfit, Nike as the official brand designer of his clothing brand GPN. Ogharisi who is the CEO and Creative Director of GP Nation, is about to launch his flagship fashion collection GPN in few weeks time, making it available for Nigerians.

God’s plan who made his intentions known to the public in a statement released on his social media handles said that he and his team have spent several months, working on the business idea, carrying out different levels of research on the needs of his target audience before releasing their flagship products.

“We have spent several months working on this project, I and my team have worked tirelessly to give Nigerians optimum satisfaction when it comes to our fashion brand and I can assure you that GPN was created just to meet the fashion needs of Nigerians ,”he said.

While speaking further, he attributed his decision to his admiration for the company and how they put in efforts to produce twaht could be considered as the best set of clothings, he also added that the recognition they’ve gained over the years by proving to be an efficient and trustworthy fashion outfit further convinced him that they were the best option for the job.

“Since I was a young boy, I have admired Nike, and this admiration has never waned for a second. It’s why I don’t hesitate from purchasing their products. Their brand has been an inspiration to me, as they display ingenuity and creativity when it comes to fashion. And I believe that I’m not the only one who shares this love for Nike. Thus, making Nike the official brand designer of GPN is a way of connecting with other people who like the brand and build a community that way, ” he added.

According to him, the plan is to make lovers of clothing to have an athletic feel, giving them the opportunity to look their best in different fashion designs.

