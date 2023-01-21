300-level FUTA student kills self in Ondo

According to sources, the student who was from the Department of Industrial Design took his own life by…

A 300-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) identified as Olona Joseph Oluwapelumi, has committed suicide in his private lodge in the Aule area of Akure, the state capital.

According to sources, the student who was from the Department of Industrial Design took his own life by hanging himself in his room.

The source said that the young did not leave any note to explain the reason behind his action but said it might be connected with depression and financial constraints

He disclosed Oluwapelumi’s lifeless body was seen dangling in his room after his friends visited him on Saturday after several calls had been made to his handset without any response.

The friends decided to break the locked door and his dead body was found in his room, while they found a bucket used by the deceased to support himself before committing the act.

ALSO READ: NOT AGAIN: Fire razes down popular market in Benin City

Oluwapelumi popularly called Black was said to be full of life on Friday and his action to take his life surprised the neighbors.

He was said to be playful, always smiling, easy going and never got involved in any argument or fight with anyone

However, several posts on the deceased Facebook page contained messages preparing him for his suicide mission and some other messages where he was seeking financial help to enable him to run his business.

On October 8th his Facebook post reads: ”Suicide kinda answers all, it’s the only thing that listens and trusts you when You left all to yourself. Good night and Goodbye”

In a statement by the leadership of the Students union, signed by the President of the Student union Jesunifemi Asoore, said “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Olona Joseph Oluwapelumi. popular known as Tart Angle. who passed away on Sat 21 st Jan 2023.

“According to the report, His death was confirmed in the early hour of Saturday 21 st of January 2023. The deceased, identified as Olona Joseph a 300 level student from the department of Industrial Design was reported to have committed suicide by hanging himself in the early hour of today.

“I know we are all saddened by his death and we’re sending our condolences to his family and friends

“Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. Many of us may be confronted with a variety of emotions. which might include shock, sadness. and confusion.

“We want to assure you that we, the Students Union, care about you and the feelings you may be experiencing.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the death of the 300 level student of FUTA and said the incident was reported to the police.

She said ” His body had been taken to the morgue and investigation has started to unravel the reasons behind his action, but it was a case of suicide.”