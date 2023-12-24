The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has begun the construction of the University Teaching Hospital and College of Medical Sciences to enable the institution to commence awarding degrees in medical programmes.

Turning the sod of the Teaching hospital, the Deji of Akure kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, disclosed that Akure indigenes will contribute financially towards the construction of the structures in the hospital.

The monarch said that the structure would cost N3 billion, saying part of the Teaching Hospital would be solely constructed by sons and daughters of Akure Kingdom to support the university, which he said has made the state proud.

According to him, the architectural design was done free of charge by a renowned Architect and a Senior High Chief of the town, High Chief Femi Bello, who is the Odopetu of Akure Kingdom.

The monarch noted that upon completion of the project, the state would be able to produce healthcare providers that would cater to its increasing population.

Also speaking, the Olu of Ilu-Abo, Oba Olu Falae, said the project will be one of the best in the country when it becomes operational, saying it will serve the increasing population.

He said the establishment of FUTA Teaching hospital in his domain in Ilu-Abo, at a very auspicious time to when Nigeria is experiencing a downturn in the provision of quality healthcare in the country, especially at the primary level.

He said the Teaching Hospital is a welcome development in bridging the gap and donated a store and 100 bags of cement towards the construction of the building, promising that he would continue to support the project and ensure construction work does not stop until it is completed.

He appreciated Oba Aladetoyinbo for making it possible to acquire the 200 hectares to build the structures and facilitate the project.

Oba Falae said: “Today is a red letter day in the life of this community. This is a very grand development in the life of Akure Kingdom brought about by our father who has been the life of the project. He enabled us to acquire 200 hectares to build this structure.

“I assure the students and management of FUTA that we are friendly people. It’s my hope this project will be completed soon. I am building a store. We will ensure the construction work does not stop.”

The Chairman, the Central Planning Committee, Dr. Olufemi Oyinsan, disclosed that the groundbreaking is just a prelude to the real launching and fund-raising programme headed by Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

He disclosed that members of the committee were drawn from different communities across Akure North, Akure South and Ifedore Local governments in the state.

Oyinsan, who said the launching and fund-raising date would be announced later, announced that families from the three local councils could pay a minimum of N50m to get any of the departments in the hospital named after their families.

According to him, some people have started making donations towards the construction including Barrister Muyiwa Adu, who donated 900 bags of cement and the leader of Ogbo Community in Akure who donated 25 tons of granite.

The architect who designed the hospital, Chief Bello, disclosed that the hospital was the third of its kind he had ever designed, and explained that the Teaching Hospital was “designed with best practices in mind.

“This is third Teaching Hospital I have ever designed. It’s world-class. The brief given to us by FUTA is what we designed. It has elevators. We have rams. This is just the Phase 1.”

He, therefore, assured that the N3b project work would be completed within 24 months.

In her address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development), Prof. Olayamo appreciated Oba Aladetoyinbo and the people of Akure for their support for the varsity and the project.

She said: “Today’s event is part of a long unfolding story. It is, for us as a University, a highly personal story growing out of Akure active involvement in the field of education, especially in the development of knowledge and the University.

“What event could express a greater aspiration than laying the foundation of a building in a school that hopes to inspire its students to explore horizons beyond their own, develop their mental resilience and discover the bonds of mutuality that cut across differences of culture, ethnicity, religion or background

“I am, therefore, most happy and grateful that the Akure Community has accepted our vision and invitation to lay the foundation stone of the FUTA Teaching Hospital Medical Unit, here in the city of Akure

“Kabiyesi, you have been a most staunch supporter of the Academy and of the spirit behind its concept. Your presence with us today is, therefore, a source of great happiness to everyone associated with the FUTA Teaching Hospital Medical projects and what they aspire to achieve in the service of society.

“This event is another impetus to us in the academic pursuit as well as to continue in our giant stride in the advancement of knowledge in Technology Education for self-reliance as a knowledge-driven citadel for global relevance.

“May I inform you all that we received the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria Advisory Committee about two months ago. One basic requirement of the council is the building which foundation is being laid today.

“This is heart-warming indeed. In addition, our medical students are currently at the second year of their studies, getting ready for clinical training. Therefore, the importance of the Teaching Hospital Medical Unit building cannot be overemphasized.

“It is our belief that with the long-standing and lasting relationship of FUTA and Akure community, the project will be commissioned in record time.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE