2023: Withdraw from running or face disgrace, Umahi tells Egwu

Governor David Nweze Umahi has called on the Senator representing Ebonyi North in the National Assembly, Dr Samuel Egwu to withdraw from seeking reelection in the forthcoming general election in the interest of equity, justice and fairness.

According to Umahi, the first civilian governor of the State Egwu, will be disgraced at the poll if he fails to take his advice.

Governor Umahi gave Egwu the advice during an APC Local Government Area Rally at Ohaukwu Local Government Headquarters 135, Ezzamgbo on Saturday.

He decried the situation where a major beneficiary of equity and justice like Senator Egwu would be advocating return of power to the South after eight years, insisting that such would destabilize the political equation and peace of the State.

“I am ashamed that someone from Ebonyi North would appear in a poster with someone from my place who is aspiring to replace me after eight years.

“Having started the journey from the North, equity demands that it should return back to the North after the Central and South have taken their turns.”

Governor Umahi urged the people to reciprocate the gesture of the Izzi people by voting for the Governorship and Senatorial Candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

The wife of the Governor, Mrs. Rachel Umahi admonished the people to strive to uphold their leadership status in the State by supporting the Candidature of Right Honourable Francis Nwifuru and other Candidates of APC ahead of the elections.

“My dear good people of Ohaukwu, I want you to remember that leadership of this State started from here, do not allow that status to elude you.”

The Governorship Candidate of the APC, Right Honourable Francis Nwifuru appealed to the people to reward the support of the Izzi people over the years by voting him and the APC Senatorial Candidate in the election.