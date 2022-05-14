3 persons dead as market building collapses in Ebonyi

About three persons have been reported dead in Ebonyi State following the collapse of a building at Eke Aja Market in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Governor David Umahi made this known in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, on Saturday.

He then sympathised with the deceased’s families and directed the security agencies to investigate the reason behind the collapse in the market.

Recall that the market known as Ekeaja is situated in governor Umahi’s home town.

The statement reads “the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has received with rude shock the disturbing and unfortunate news of the toppling of a part of the roof of one of the shades at the Ekeaja Market, Uburu which resulted in the loss of about three lives while two others were hospitalised.

“As mortals, we can not question God but we pray fervently for God Almighty to grant the victims rest in his bosom and comfort their families.





“We however pray that God Almighty grants the hospitalized survivors quick recovery and reintegration with their families.

“I, therefore, implore our security agencies to work with the Engineers at the Ministry of Works and the contractor of the project to immediately mobilize for a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident to discover the causes of the ugly occurrence as a way of averting reoccurrence.”