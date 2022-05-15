Oga Bello clocks 70, sheds tears as children gift him brand new SUV

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello on Monday betrayed emotions as his children gifted him SUV as his 70th birthday gift.
During the presentation that was witnessed by a large number of friends and fans of the veteran actor, his children ushered their father outside to present his new SUV. Oga Bello could not control his emotions and he began to weep.
The veteran noted that life made more meaning to him at 70, as he expressed gratitude to God for his family and career.
His son, Femi Adebayo, who led his siblings at the presentation said nothing could be compared to the joy of blessing one’s father with such gift in his life time.
Femi noted that his father never cried but couldn’t hold his emotions as he received the gift.
“I’ve always known my Dad to be a disciplinarian. My Daddy never cries but today, he couldn’t hold the emotions. I couldn’t also hold mine honestly.
“I’m so grateful to Almighty God that Daddy could see this day and he made it possible for us to deliver this gift. Happy 70th Daddy, we love you.”
