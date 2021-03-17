3 OPC members docked, remanded over allegations of burning Wakili’s house

Three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) were on Wednesday docked before Chief Magistrate Olaide Hamzat of the Oyo State Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Iyaganku in Ibadan over allegations of murder and arson.

The trio; Awodele Adedigba (45); Dauda Kazeem (38) and Hassan Ramon (33) were presented before the court on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder and arson.

The prosecuting counsel, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju had alleged before the court that the suspects had on March 7, 2021, at about 8 a.m at Kajola village in Ayete, caused the death of a 45-year-old woman.

He further alleged that the trio of Awodele, Dauda and Hassan allegedly set fire to the house of the Ibarapa “warlord” Abdullahi Wakili, valued at N5 million, an offence which he said contravenes the provisions of Sections 316, 324, 443 and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

However, the pleas of the suspects were not taken due to issues surrounding the inherent jurisdiction of the court to hear matters of that nature, so the court ordered that the trio be remanded at the Abolongo Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Oyo

Magistrate Hamzat further ordered the police to send the case file to the office of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the matter till April 21, 2021, for mention.

