3 die, 7 injured in Ogun auto crash

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Three persons, two adults and a male child lost their lives on Thursday, while seven sustained injuries in an accident that occurred on the Abeokuta-Lagos expressway.

In a statement made available to Saturday Tribune by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Education Officer for Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said the crash which involved a Toyota Camry and a commercial taxi cab, happened in the early hours of the day.

The suspected cause of the accident was attributed to excessive speed on the part of the driver of the Toyota Corrolla who rammed into the commercial cab from behind.

She explained that those injured were taken to a nearby hospital for attention while those presumed dead were deposited at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations.

He also emphasised indiscriminate parking on the road and the danger involved.

 

