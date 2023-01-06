FG approves funds for establishment of limestone factory in Ebonyi — Umahi

“…before the next two weeks, you will be having constant power supply along”

The Federal Government has approved funds for the establishment of limestone granules factory in Ebonyi.

The factory is located at Okpoto in Ishielu Local Government Area of the State.

Governor David Umahi disclosed this while playing host to the people of Ishielu Local Government Area on a Christmas and New year homage to him in his Uburu country home.

The Governor while appreciating the people for their solidarity to his government also announced that the industry came with arrangements for constant electricity power supply in Okpoto and neighbouring Communities of the State.

“Let me announce to Ishielu people, and it is good news: before the next two weeks, you will be having constant power supply along those corridors, from Okpoto to Isu, to Onicha.

“We have 60 brand new MVA produced by the Niger Delta Power Holding.

“The Federal Government has mobilized contractors to start building the factory for limestone granules in Okpoto.

“Mr. President has also approved money for the contractors to take that light from Okpoto through the corridors to Isu, Onicha.”

On the reported outbreak of Cholera in the area, the Governor instructed the Chairman, Obinna Onwe, and Stakeholders of the Council to take definite actions to contain the disease, pledging to sink reasonable number of Boreholes in the area to stem waterborne diseases.

Governor Umahi further called on the coming administration to consider tackling headlong, the water challenges facing the States.

He however recommended the adoption of isolated approach by investing in small community water projects.

He commended his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi for his passion for solving the perennial water problems in the State, but noted that solving the problem demands isolated solutions rather than a general approach.

He further regretted that the functionality of the Oferekpe Water Scheme has continuously been hampered by some construction defects and theft of equipment by ministerial staff and others.

“I think that the next administration should look into small water projects for Communities until we get to maturity.

“Where we have water we can get from the streams, purify and reticulate, and where we have none, we can sink boreholes.”