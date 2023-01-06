Police arrest couple, 6 others for killing, dismembering lady in Ogun

“…a search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood…”

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a couple, Taiwo and Salawa Ajalorun, six others for kidnapping, killing and dismembering of a 26 year -old mother, Oyindamola Adeyemi.

Those arrested alongside the couple were Lukman Oladele; Kayode Ibrahim; Bello Akeem; Alebiosu Adebayo; Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh.

The suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at Obalende Divisional Headquarters Ijebu-Ode by one Ojo Omolara.

The complainant had reported that her neighbor, Oyindamola Adeyemi left home in the morning of 28th of December 2022, and did not return home.

Ojo informed the Police that the victim’s phone was not available 24 hours after she was declared missing.

The dismembered body of the mother according to a statement made available by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, was found by a roadside on the 29th of December.

ALSO READ: Sex scandal rocks Lagos school months after bullying saga

Oyeyemi said the complainant was informed about the discovery of a lifeless body of a woman who had been deposited at a morgue.

Having recognised the body, the DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, mobilized his crack detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation which led them to Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun, an herbalist, in whose possession the deceased Itel phone was recovered.

The PPRO said, “He was promptly arrested, and a search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood later discovered to be that of the deceased was recovered.





“His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered. They both made confessional statements which led to the arrest of other suspects who are buyers of different parts of the deceased body.

“On interrogation, Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Lukman Oladele confessed that the deceased was lured to the house of Taiwo who happened to be her man friend, but as soon as the victim entered, she was pinned down by both Taiwo Olutufese and Lukman Oladele and they subsequently strangled her to death.

“After killing her, they cut off the head, legs, and two hands which they sold to their standby buyers to be used for money-making rituals.

“According to them, the legs of the deceased were sold at the rate of N30,000, while the heart was sold at the rate of N50,000 to Akeem Bello, while the person who bought the head is still at large.

“The suspects confessed further that the victim was the third persons they have killed in such gruesome manner.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide section of the state criminal investigation departments for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.