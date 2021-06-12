3 arrested protesters, released in Lagos

Latest News
By Olalekan Olabulo
3 arrested protesters, June 12, Ibadan protest
FILE PHOTO

There members of the June 22 protesters in Ojota, Lagos State were briefly arrested in Lagos State after a disagreement with the police.

The policemen shot into the air repeatedly as they tried to prevent the protesters from taking the protest.

The arrested protesters were however released by the policemen after some minutes

One of the protesters however accused the police of “stealing” his phone and also accused the police of beating him.

The protester said that he was accused by the policemen. of using the phone to record them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…3 arrested protesters  3 arrested protesters

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…3 arrested protesters  3 arrested protesters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

June 12: Bauchi gov salutes courage, patriotism of heroes of democracy in Nigeria

Latest News

Democracy Day: 22 years of uninterrupted democratic rule have proven naysayers wrong,…

Latest News

Commercial activities paralysed in Osun as residents mark Democracy Day

Latest News

June 12: Akure youths converge for peaceful rally in Ondo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More