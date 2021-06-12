3 arrested protesters, released in Lagos

There members of the June 22 protesters in Ojota, Lagos State were briefly arrested in Lagos State after a disagreement with the police.

The policemen shot into the air repeatedly as they tried to prevent the protesters from taking the protest.

The arrested protesters were however released by the policemen after some minutes

One of the protesters however accused the police of “stealing” his phone and also accused the police of beating him.

The protester said that he was accused by the policemen. of using the phone to record them.

