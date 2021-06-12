June 12: Bauchi gov salutes courage, patriotism of heroes of democracy in Nigeria

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has saluted the courage and patriotism of all those democrats dead and alive strive to ensure that democracy stood on both legs in the country.

The Governor in his goodwill message to mark the second June 12 as Democracy Day in the country said that “We laboured together to arrive where we are today and we shall continue to march the state forward to greatness with determination and sincerity of purpose with your support and prayers.”

The Governor said he is most grateful to Allah (SWT) for the giant strides so far achieved within the 2 years period of his PDP led administration that has started transforming the lives of the people and repositioning the State to compete favourably in infrastructure, security to lives and property, human development, agriculture, education, health, water supply and in other sectors of the economy with other states not forgetting our poor revenue base.

The two-year journey was not a bed of roses and it wasn’t that easy. But with determination and the support enjoyed from the good people of the state, we were able to pilot the affairs of government to a sound socio-political pedestal. In the course of the journey to greatness, the government had to introduce several administrative and financial management mechanisms hitherto alien to the system to support the Action Plan to fruition within the two-year period.

He said that, “As a Government with a mandate to serve, it will be a repeat to remind the people of how we found the state littered with infrastructural decay and lack of direction. We met Bauchi State lacking in development with abandoned projects that could not be completed.”

The Governor added that “Our Government inherited a terrible situation and gathered enough strength to change the narratives. We rolled out our blueprint and commenced an action to save the situation for the good of our people.”

Bala Mohammed expressed happiness that, “Today, the story has changed. The Government has justified the confidence reposed in it. We have touched the lives of our people positively. We have changed the narratives and restored the lost glory of the state with pride.”

He added that his administration has taken the path to societal growth and shall remain focused and determined to leave a visible footprint on the sands of time as it has vowed to remain steadfast in the struggle to making Bauchi State a reference point in infrastructural and human development.

The Governor congratulated all Nigerians at the historic occasion of Democracy Day and joined citizens in celebrating the day with prayers for a more united and prosperous Nigeria of our collective dream.

While wishing the people of Bauchi State and other Nigerians in celebrating Democracy Day, the Governor declared that “the Almighty Allah (SWT) has made it possible for us to witness yet another Democracy Day in the political journey of our Great Country, and today marks the second Democracy Day observed and celebrated by this administration.”

