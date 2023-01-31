3 arrested for gang-raping lady in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three suspects over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, and illegal possession of firearms.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, who interrogated the suspects before reporters at the command headquarters in Eleyele on Monday, said a lady (name withheld) went to visit her friend at Alakia, Ibadan, and on getting to the community around 9 pm was accosted at a lonely spot by three-night security guards.

According to the report, the suspects took her to another lonely place after collecting the young lady’s phone, where she was held till about 01:25 am the next day.

The three guards took turns raping the young lady, forced her to transfer money into a bank account, and was later abandoned to her fate at the scene.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime. One dane gun, which they used for the criminal activity, and the Infinix mobile phone belonging to the victim were recovered from the suspects,” the police spokesperson added.

Also paraded was a 46-year-old man, Success Samuel, who was arrested over the alleged killing of a 65-year-old man, Moshood Orolade, in Ibadan, the state capital.”

Also, It was reported that Orolade was murdered in cold blood on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his residence at Alakia in the Egbeda Local Government Area of the State.

Osifeso said the alleged killer and other suspects entered the victim’s residence with deadly and other weapons.

He added that during the raid, which lasted for several hours, the hoodlums killed their target and dispossessed members of his family of valuables, including cell phones and a huge amount of money.





Osifeso said, “On January 3, 2023, around 01.30 am, a notorious robbery syndicate invaded a community in the Alakia area of Ibadan with guns, cutlasses, and other weapons.

“Regrettably, the head of the family, whose name was later given as Moshood Orolade, was brutally murdered in cold blood by the armed robbers before fleeing from the crime scene.”

A distress call was put through to the police, which resulted in the arrest of the kingpin of the armed robbery syndicate.