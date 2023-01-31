Oyo Assembly Service Commission staff receive tutelage on discipline

To achieve greater productivity, standard and best practices in the Legislative service, the Oyo State House of Assembly Service Commission (OYHASC) has, on Tuesday trained parliamentary staff on discipline.

The training which was held at the Ibadan Business School, Ibadan was for officers on GL 07 – GL 13 in the legislative service.

While speaking, the Chairman of the Commission, Rt Hon Musah Abdulwasi, PhD, said the commission was set to achieve the standards and best practices in the legislative service.

Abdullahi, a former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly said the commission just produced disciplinary documents which include the Condition Of Service, the Guidelines of Appointment, Promotion and Disciplines as well as the Scheme of Service in the Legislative Service.

While commending the support given to the commission by Governor Seyi Makinde and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, he said these documents will help to get the best practices and productivity out of the legislative staff.





His words: “To ensure that the staff in the legislative service are put through disciplinary conducts in the service. Just recently, due to the support given to the Commission by His Excellency, the Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde and the speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, the commission has just issued and produced disciplinary documents which include the condition of service, the guidelines of appointment, promotion and disciplines as well as the scheme of service in the legislative service.

“All these documents impose a lot of disciplinary measures on our staff. And it will not be fair on the part of the staff for the commission to start by implementing these provisions without taking the staff through what measures are put in these documents.

“The legislature being an important arm of government, we felt that we must make sure our staff are put through the standard and best practices that you can get in the legislative service, that’s why the program is put in place.”

Abdulwasi also spoke about the impact of the previous training the commission has done for legislative staff.

He said: “As a matter of fact, this is not the second training. We have had some training which was not done here because they are departmental-based where we have fewer numbers of staff, we held those in smaller places.

“Talking about the last one we had here, it has impacted the staff positively. I wasn’t surprised. In the last merit award by the state government, two of our staff were nominated for the State Merit Award and that cannot be divorced from the impact which the last training had on our staff.

“We believe that with this as well, legislative staff will contest sharply with other staff in the other services in the state.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamorudeen Aderibigbe charged the staff to be disciplined.

He added that the Governor is disciplined that’s why he pays his salary on the 25th of every month.

His words: “In Oyo state today, we have a Governor that’s highly disciplined. That’s why we get our Salary on the 25th of every month and regularly. If that’s happening to the Governor, workers should also be disciplined, they should do their work diligently without fear or favour.

“As civil servants should be apolitical, they should not be card-carrying members of any party but they should work with the government that will make sure that they earn their living regularly.”

Some notable personalities at the event were the Head of Service, Alhaja Hamidat Agboola who was represented by Mrs Adejoke Eyitayo, commissioners at the Oyo Assembly Service Commission Mr Moses Ojoawa; Commissioner 1, Mrs Yinyiade Ladoye; Commissioner 2, Hon Ogundoke Hassan; Commissioner 3, Hon Adekunle Alabanla; Commissioner 4.

The Clerk of the House, Mrs Oludara Awe, Secretary to the Commission, Mr Olukunle Akinlade and others.