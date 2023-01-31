Buhari urges Nigerians to leverage new technologies for agriculture, power

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to dwell more on new technology to improve agriculture and provides power to ensure massive food production and industrialization of the country.

The president made the disclosure while commissioning Malam Alu Ago Allied Company and unveiling of Tallest Flag in Nigeria at Birninkudu local government area of Jigawa State.

The president called on the privileged people and to use their initiative to make sure they use technology to solve economical, social and infrastructural challenges in Nigeria

He said, “I called on all who can afford it to use technology. Technology is something that will solve a lot of our problems”.

“Use your head more, your initiative and use technology and I believe with determination to succeed in initiative.

“I’m impressed with the structure seen at Malam Alu farms especially the Solar panels”.

He directed the central bank governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele to ensure he fully recovered of all agricultural and loan facilities.

“About this loan you collected, is between you and the central bank governor,” Buhari stated.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of Malam Alu farms, Honourable Faruk Adamu Aliyu said the farm is initiated and established under the President Buhari’s fertilizer initiative project.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say

NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday ex-pressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…