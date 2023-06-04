Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, has assured residents that his second term will be better than the first one and deliver more value to the people of the state.

The Governor, who promised to serve the state to the best of his ability, said this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo in Ibadan, to commemorate his second term inauguration.

He said, “I stand before you today to say that the second term will be better than the first one. I will serve the people to the best of my ability. I want the Church to pray that I will finish strong.”

The Governor also declared that indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the roads and street trading would not be tolerated anymore in the state.

He enjoined residents of the state to henceforth desist from dumping refuse on the roads and avoid street trading, so as to ensure an environment that is conducive enough to attract investors.

Makinde also said that his government would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, thuggery, hooliganism or act of violence that could disrupt the prevailing peace in the state.

The thanksgiving, presided over by the Bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Rt Rev Williams Aladekugbe, was attended by the Deputy Governor, Barrister Adebayo Lawal; his wife, Mrs Ajibola Lawal; wife of former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja; Speaker Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Senator Gbenga Babalola and a former Information, Culture and Tourism Commissioner, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun.

A former Deputy Governor, and the National Deputy Chairman, PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; Ambassador Ronke Adefope; Elder Wole Oyelese; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni; Chief Bode Amoo and his wife; Chief Mrs Elizabeth Mojoyinola Akinyele; Dr. Saka Balogun; Chief Sunday Ogunlade; Chief J G Adetoro; Dr. Deji Omole and Mogaji Joseph Tegbe were also at the event.

Governor Makinde, while speaking at the thanksgiving, said that the people of the state must adjust their lifestyle in order to ensure a safe environment.

He added that his administration would provide a good atmosphere for people to comply with the directive.

He added that his administration would not tolerate any act of thuggery or violence from any group or individual in the state.

The Governor said, “We need to upgrade our lifestyle, especially dumping of refuse on the median of roads, dumping of refuse at every junction and street trading.

“If we want Oyo State to rival Lagos State, then we have to change our lifestyle. Do not say that Makinde is wicked in this second term. We will provide an atmosphere to ensure that people comply.

“On the issue of security, there cannot be development when there is no peace. During the election, no one can say that he was beaten or molested. I went to the parks and garages and told them that I would find a way to merge the factions. but someone said that he cannot work with others.

“We cannot have two governors in Oyo State at the same time. All the bad ones, we will deal with them. We are on top of the situation. You have given me the opportunity of second term. I thank you and God for giving me the opportunity to serve another term.”