26 found dead, 26 others rescued, search continues in River Niger boat tragedy, says CP

The Police in Niger State has confirmed that 26 bodies have so far been recovered after a boat with 150 passengers capsized in Tungan Mairakumi village of Burgo Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna, however, said that 26 other passengers had been rescued.

“We are still searching for the remaining 98 passengers.

“On May 26 at about 11.18 a.m., one Alhaji Garba Wara of Malale village reported at Marine Police station Kainji that a boat belonging to one Alhaji Dangoma of Malale village conveying 150 passengers capsized on River Niger.

“A joint team of Marine Police/local fishermen was dispatched for search and rescue.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the boat took off from Tungan Mairakumi village with 150 passengers on board on its way to Wara market in Kebbi.

“The boat capsized around Tungan Na-Ilo village and so far 26 persons were rescued and rushed to General hospital in Wara Local Government Area of Kebbi.

“So far 26 passengers were rescued, 26 others died. We are still searching for the remaining 98 passengers,” Usman said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…26 found dead, 26 others rescued, search continues in River Niger boat tragedy, says CP

26 found dead, 26 others rescued, search continues in River Niger boat tragedy, says CP