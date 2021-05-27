Kwara APC holds parallel stakeholders meeting on two-year performance

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, on Thursday, held two parallel stakeholders meeting to showcase achievements in two years in office and examine the journey so far in the party.

At the stakeholders meeting attended by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq among government functionaries and party leaders, the party stakeholders awarded the governor pass mark on his performance in the last two years.

Also, the factional chairman of the APC caretaker committee in the state, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, at another stakeholders meeting attended by notable party stalwarts and representatives of two serving ministers held in Ilorin, condemned the recently concluded registration/revalidation exercise in the state, saying that it was against laid down party guidelines.

Speakers at an event held at the Government Banquet Hall, Ilorin to mark Governor Abdulrazaq’s administration two years anniversary, unanimously agreed that “Kwara has never had it so good” in terms of infrastructure development and workers’ welfare.

Those who gave testimonies about the governor’s outstanding performance included the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Engineer Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, the Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, representatives of people living with disabilities (PWLD), Bashiru Yusuf, the victims of #EndSARS protest, and Iyaloja of Ipata market, Balikis AbdulRasheed among others.

Two commissioners and a Permanent Secretary; Femi White (Water Resources), Rotimi Iliasu (Works) and Dr Abubakar Ayinla (Health) also rolled out the achievements of Abdulrazaq’s administration at the event.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Danladi-Salihu said: “We, at the Kwara State House of Assembly, are satisfied that Governor Abdulrazaq has done wonderfully well in the last two years. Whoever is saying no to Governor Abdulrazaq is saying no to the progress and development of the state. What the governor needs are our prayers. He has changed the narrative of Kwara politics and governance. This administration is for all Kwarans. We are solidly behind the governor.

“We are satisfied with the governor’s social investment schemes which have taken some Kwarans out of poverty, infrastructure projects scattered around the three senatorial districts and regular payment of workers salaries and retirees pensions.

Bashiru Yusuf of the PLWD said that; “The governor is taking good care of those of us living with disabilities as he has provided job opportunities for some of us.”

Also speaking, Governor Abdulrazaq said his administration has turned the state around from its ‘sorry’ past in the last two years through prudent management of resources.

Abdulrazaq who castigated the past administrations for the backwardness of the state said: “We have our records. At the right time, we shall expose them. They were getting the same money that we are getting, but they squandered everything. We shall continue to do the right thing for our people,” he said.

Also, the factional chairman of the Kwara APC, Hon Bashir Bolarinwa, said that he remained the legally and authentic chairman of the party in the state, adding that party members allegedly shut out of the registration/revalidation exercise should be duly registered and revalidated.

He also asked that the registration/revalidation of those members be done before the commencement of various congresses of the party, saying that the party congresses at all levels should be conducted in a transparent manner.

Hon. Bolarinwa, who said that party members in his group are committed and loyal APC members, adding, “we all remain resolute, strong and steadfast in moving our party APC forward.”

