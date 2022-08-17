Youths protest over delayed conduct of community election

Niger Delta
By Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri
Youths
Protesting youths

Some youths have protested over an alleged non-conduct of election in their community,

The protesting youths rode in commercial tricycles popular called keke on Cemetery road, Warri, while some carried placards bearing their grievances.

One of the protesters, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune, Christopher Amuma Onuwaje, said that they were youths of Ugbamaro community in the area and that he was speaking on behalf of  youths of the community.

He alleged that certain leaders in the community did not want to conduct the community election.

Onuwaje further alleged that the two months’ interim administration in the community had since elapsed and that the said leaders wanted to impose a chairman on the community.

While reacting, a leader in the community, Solomon Ikomi said the protesters were unknown to the community, adding  that the protest was illegal.

