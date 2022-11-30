2,200 health workers licensed as association battles quackery in C’River

About 2,200 health workers have been granted valid licences between 2015 to date to operate in Cross River State.

Confirming the development to the Nigerian Tribune in Calabar, the chairman, National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (NACHPN), Cross River State chapter, Comrade Edet Okon, said: “In our toiling these past years, we have achieved the best from nothing; through the successful hosting of operation show your licence or certificate verification between December 2015 and February, 2022, today more than 2,200 health workers have valid licences to operate.”

Edet further explained that the association would no longer tolerate quackery in the state.

“To make sure that the community health observes our constitution code of conduct, our new action plan is to ensure that all health workers have valid licence to practise.”

He said that the move would help to eliminate quackery in the profession, saying, “We will monitor the activities of School of Health and Colleges of Health and close down all such unaccredited institutions.”

Explaining how the association intended to go about the elimination of quackery, Edet said that the association would establish teams to monitor the activities of health workers in health facilities across the state, thoough operation show your licence or certificate verification. Okon added a disciplinary committee has been set up to discipline erring members.