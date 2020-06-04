21 people arrested inside hotel at 1.00 a.m. in Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, has said it arrested 21 people in hotels for violating the lockdown orders imposed in the state as a result of the COVID-19.

The suspects were apprehended about 1:00 am of Thursday in Kaduna metropolis.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Orndiir Terzungwe, made the disclosure at a press briefing on Thursday in Kaduna.

According to him, the command was worried by complaints of non-compliance of the lockdown down order imposed by the Kaduna State government which was still in force.

It was based on this premise that the command raided some of the hotels within the metropolis, resulting in the arrest of 21 people for violation of the lockdown order.

“Credible intelligence survey revealed that Millennium city and Kigo Road were among the black spot identified by the command and thus we decided to storm the areas.

“The lockdown order which is still in place requires that all bars, clubs, schools and worship centres remain closed until further directives,” he said.

Terzungwe said on completion of investigations, all the suspects will be charged to court for violation of the lockdown.