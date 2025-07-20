2028: ‘It’s Bayelsa East’s turn,’ Youths ask deputy gov, Tinubu’s minister to drop guber ambition

Bayelsa youths have insisted that it is the turn of the East senatorial district to produce the next governor of the state in 2028, calling on the candidates from the West senatorial district, including the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; and Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, to drop their ambitions.

The Youth leader, Comrade Olali Frank, made the submission while speaking with the newsmen.

He cautioned that any attempt by the Bayelsa West Senatorial District to produce the governorship candidate would disrupt the existing zoning policy in the state.

He added that Bayelsa West must honour the long-standing zoning agreement to maintain peace, fairness, and justice in the state.

According to Comrade Olali Frank, Bayelsa East has already been politically shortchanged over the years.

He gave a historical breakdown of past administrations in the state to back his claims: “The first democratically elected governor of Bayelsa State, Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha of blessed memory, was from Bayelsa Central and served over six years before his impeachment. His deputy, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, from Bayelsa East, completed the remainder of that term. Later, Chief Timipre Marlyn Sylva, also from the East, was elected governor in 2007. Although his initial election was nullified, due to a petition filed against him by Mr.Ebitimi Amgbare of Action Congress (AC), Sylva won the 2008 re-run and served from then on. In total, both Jonathan and Sylva, representing Bayelsa East, governed the state for just six years combined.”

Comrade Frank noted that Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, from Bayelsa West, succeeded Sylva and ruled for a full eight years (2012–2020). Power then shifted back to Bayelsa Central with the emergence of Senator Douye Diri, who is currently serving his second term.

“If we follow the zoning logic fairly,” Olali continued, “after Central finishes in 2028, it should be the rightful turn of Bayelsa East, not Bayelsa West again. Any attempt by the Sagbama/Ekeremor axis to take over power in 2027 is a direct insult to the people of Bayelsa East, who have endured political marginalisation despite their earlier contributions.”

He argued that equity, justice, and equal opportunity demand that Bayelsa East be given the next opportunity to produce the governor, not only to correct past imbalances but also to preserve the fragile unity in the state.

“Bayelsa East has been patient for too long. Let us not allow ambition to destroy the zoning structure that has helped maintain relative peace and fairness in Bayelsa politics.”

Frank concluded by urging stakeholders across the state to act in good conscience and reject any political arrangement that sidelines Bayelsa East in 2027.

He, thereby, called on Chief Dr Samuel Ogbuku the MD/CEO of the NDDC to come and contest for the next governor of Bayelsa state come 2028 governorship election, he continued by saying that the NDDC boss is the perfect replacement for Senator Douye Diri the incumbent governor of Bayelsa state.

