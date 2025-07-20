Anambra South by-election: Azuka Okwuosa wins APC senatorial ticket

Azuka Okwuosa has clinched the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the August 16, 2025 senatorial by-election for the Anambra South Senatorial zone.

Azuka Okwuosa defeated Dr. Obinna Uzor to clinch the APC ticket.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Anambra South Senatorial by-election is to replace late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died a year ago in the United Kingdom.

In a keenly contested primary election, which was conducted by a seven-member committee from the national secretariat of the APC and chaired by Chief Henry Ikoh, Okwuosa polled a total of 470 votes to defeat Uzor, who garnered 57 votes.

Announcing the results, the chairman of the primary election committee, Chief Ikoh revealed that a total of 594 delegates from all seven local government areas of the zone participated in the primary election, with 22 invalid votes.

Ikoh said: “By the authority given to me by the acting national vice chairman of APC, I confirm that election was held before INEC, security agent, media and delegates. The exercise was peaceful and I hereby declare that Azuka Okwuosa won the election and hereby returned.”

Speaking to journalists, Okwuosa said he is elated to be elected the candidate of the party for the election, but said his acceptance is with mixed feelings because of the loss of Ifeanyi Ubah.

“He was a great senator and within the period he was in the Senate, he did a lot and I see it as a challenge for me to take over from where he stopped.”

Azuka Okwuosa was born in Jos, Plateau State on November 3, 1959, to a devout Christian family from Anambra State.

He has been a governorship contender on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He had a brief stint in PDP between 1999-2003, and finally pitched his tent with APC, citing his freedom to keep pursuing the greater good for Anambra state.

Azuka is a leading figure in Anambra’s political clime, and sometimes serving as a mediator when the society at large is at odds. He is well-liked by all and has always adhered to his policy of peaceful coexistence among party members. Azuka is a prolific problem solver who often rises to the challenge in the party, which is why he is highly respected both inside and outside the party.

He was former chairman of the Nnewi North Local Government Council, a former commissioner for works and transport in Anambra State, and former Secretary-General of the South-East Development Initiative from 2002 to 2010.

