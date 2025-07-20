Hawaii monitors Tsunami risk following major quake off Russian coast

Hawaii was placed under a tsunami watch on Saturday after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia, officials said.

“A Tsunami Watch means a tsunami is possible, but the situation is still being evaluated,” according to a 9:03 p.m. HNL alert from the City & County of Honolulu. “Prepare to Act!” the city alert read.

The earthquake occurred at 8:49 p.m. local time.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) noted that if a Pacific-wide tsunami was triggered, “the estimated earliest arrival of the first arrival is 2:43 a.m. HST.”

Officials on Oahu added, “Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” and confirmed that “an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.”

Tribune Online reports that authorities are continuing to assess the situation.

“Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaii has passed,” the alert added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE