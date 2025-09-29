2027: We’ll show our gratitude, Ododo assures Tinubu

Kogi Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has assured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the state’s unwavering support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Sunday at the 8th Day Fidau prayer for the late Alhaji Pa Asiru Ijagbemi, father of the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris, in Bagido, Isanlu, Yagba East LGA, Ododo declared that Tinubu’s presence would not be required for campaigns in Kogi.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing his best, and we must all rally round him in the 2027 presidential election. Your presence is not required for campaigning in Kogi State. We will show our gratitude for what you have done for our state in other ways,” the governor said.

Ododo, who expressed appreciation for the president’s continued support, urged citizens to shun false promises from desperate politicians, stressing that leaders should be judged by their proven capabilities.

On the security situation in the state, the governor reiterated that Kogi remains in control, warning traditional rulers against ceding land to strangers. He also cautioned youths against aiding kidnappers by supplying them with food or fuel.

“We are not here to mourn our father but to celebrate his life of humility,” Ododo added, while calling for unity and peaceful coexistence among citizens.

In his remarks, Hon. Asiru Idris expressed gratitude to the governor and his entourage for standing with his family during their period of bereavement.