2027: Jonathan will contest for presidential seat under PDP — Jerry Gana

Former Minister of Information and a prominent member of the PDP, Jerry Gana has said former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan would contest the 2027 Presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Professor Jerry Gana disclosed this during a recent interaction with journalists over the weekend at the party’s state Congress held at the State’s Secretariat of the party in Minna.

Gana noted that the political landscape in Nigeria has shifted since Jonathan’s previous tenure, saying, “In 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan made it clear that his ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Since his departure, the nation has witnessed various leadership styles, and the contrast has become increasingly evident.”

He added that the electorate is now calling for Jonathan’s return, signaling a desire for renewed leadership.

Confirming Jonathan’s candidacy, Jerry Gana remarked, “I can assure you that Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will be contesting the Presidential election in 2027 as a PDP flagbearer, and we are confident that Nigerians will support his return to the presidency.”

Emphasising the democratic nature of the PDP, Gana reiterated the party’s commitment to reflecting the will of the people in choosing their leaders.

He expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in the upcoming election, stating, “The PDP is inherently a grassroots party that has historically championed people-oriented policies. The Nigerian populace remembers our contributions and it’s eager for us to return to governance.”

Addressing concerns over internal party conflicts, Gana dismissed rumours of a crisis within the PDP, pointing out that any recent disputes were effectively resolved during a consultative conference held by the party’s founding members.

In his remarks, Gana also criticized the current administration for its inability to attract foreign investment, suggesting that “a number of detrimental gatekeepers” are hindering economic growth.

He emphasised that Nigeria remains a conducive environment for investment, asserting, “There is immense potential for financial growth in Nigeria.”

“As the political landscape shifts ahead of the 2027 general elections, the PDP appears to be positioning itself for a significant comeback under Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s leadership,” he maintained.