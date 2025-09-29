How I almost quit music before hit song with Omah Lay — Davido

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he nearly quit music shortly before the release of his smash hit “With You” featuring Omah Lay.

In a viral interview, the multiple award-winning artist confessed he did not expect the track to become the standout success of his latest album.

According to him, its impact rekindled his passion for music at a time he was considering stepping back after more than a decade in the industry.

“Some artists get that kind of song at the start of their careers, others in the middle. For me, 13–14 years in, I was even thinking of bowing out. Then God blessed me with this song. It added more life to my journey,” Davido said.

The singer described the timing of the record as divine, noting that it came just when he was preparing to slow down, and he has since renewed his drive in the industry.

