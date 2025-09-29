ICYMI: China to launch new K visa October 1 to attract global tech, science talent

China is set to launch a new “K Visa” on October 1, 2025, as part of its strategy to further open up the economy and attract global talent in science, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Unlike traditional work visas that require employer sponsorship, the K Visa allows young professionals to apply without a job offer or invitation from a Chinese employer. It offers multiple entries, longer validity, and extended stays, making it easier for researchers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to engage in projects, academic exchanges, and business ventures in China.

The program specifically targets professionals under 45 years old with advanced degrees from leading global universities or experience in top research labs and leadership roles in technology or science sectors.

According to observers, the policy mirrors international practices, similar to the United States’ O-1 visa for individuals with extraordinary ability, the EU’s Blue Card for skilled professionals, and Singapore’s Tech.Pass.

As of 30th July 2025, China had signed visa-free or mutual exemption agreements with 75 countries, according to the National Immigration Administration. Official data also shows that inbound travel is rebounding strongly, with 38.05 million trips recorded in the first half of 2025, a 30.2 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

With the introduction of the K Visa, China is positioning itself to compete directly with Western economies in attracting the brightest minds to its growing technology and research ecosystem.

