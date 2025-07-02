Diddy found guilty of transporting for prostitution, cleared of sex trafficking

Music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs was on Wednesday found guilty of two federal counts of transporting individuals for prostitution, but cleared of the more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, following an eight-week trial in Manhattan, The New York Times reports.

A federal jury of eight men and four women returned the split verdict after over 13 hours of deliberation.

Combs, 55, was convicted under the Mann Act for transporting two women, identified in court as “Jane” and Casandra Ventura, for purposes of prostitution.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Though prosecutors had painted Combs as the head of a criminal enterprise who “used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted,” including orchestrating coerced sex acts with male prostitutes while he observed and recorded, the jury acquitted him on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

The partial verdict represents a legal setback for the entertainment mogul, but also a reprieve from what could have been a life sentence had he been convicted on all counts.

In court, Combs appeared visibly emotional as the verdicts were announced. He clasped his hands in a prayer gesture, mouthed “thank you” toward the jury, and briefly covered his face before exhaling.

He later smiled and exchanged handshakes with his legal team, then acknowledged his family with a nod.

His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, acknowledged Combs’s history of drug use and domestic issues but argued that prosecutors had overstated the nature of the case.

“This is his first conviction, and it’s a prostitution offence,” Agnifilo said. “He’s not a flight risk,” he added, asking the court to permit Combs to return to his home in Miami Beach before sentencing.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

