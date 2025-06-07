2027: Lagos group pushes for Tinubu, Ambode’s re-election

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, a Lagos-based socio-political organization, the South West Political Renaissance Group (SWPRG), has declared its support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s return for a second term.

The group made its position known in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr. Sylvester Oguntuase, affirming that President Tinubu had shown exceptional leadership with policies aimed at wealth creation, economic growth, and national unity.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated that he is a leader prepared to transform Nigeria through massive infrastructure development, improved security, and job creation. We support continuity in 2027,” the statement read.

SWPRG also threw its weight behind Ambode’s return, describing him as one of Lagos State’s best governors. The group noted that Ambode was the first governor in the state’s recent democratic history to serve only one term despite his remarkable achievements.

“Ambode, a fine gentleman, a patriot, and a loyal party man, should be recognized and rewarded. It can only begin with offering him the right of first refusal for the APC governorship ticket in Lagos come 2027,” Oguntuase stated.

While acknowledging that the incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has built upon Ambode’s legacy since taking over in 2019, the group said it was time for fairness to prevail.

“We are unequivocally saying that both President Tinubu and His Excellency, former Governor Ambode, are unapologetically our choices for the Tinubu Ambode 2027 election. They have both demonstrated what good leadership is all about,” the statement added.

The group urged Lagosians and Nigerians at large to support both leaders in continuing what it described as “noble projects” that had already begun shaping the future of the state and country, emphasizing that the Tinubu Ambode 2027 election presents a renewed opportunity to consolidate progress made so far.

