Immortalise Justice Uwais, LP’s Nenadi Usman tells FG

Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Labour Party (LP), Sen. Nenadi Usman, on Saturday, appealed to the Federal Government to immortalise the late former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Uwais.

The late former CJN died on Friday at the age of 88 years.

He served Nigeria in that capacity from 1995 till he retired from service in 2006.

Usman, a former Minister of Finance, said to honour his memory meaningfully, the government should implement the recommendation of the Mohammed Uwais Report on Electoral Reform.

The LP chairman, in a statement, she personally authored, explained that the report encapsulated the late jurist’s deep commitment to democratic excellence and national progress.

The former minister also described Uwais’ death as a deep loss to the nation and his family, noting, “His principled and visionary leadership as Chief Justice of Nigeria not only advanced the cause of justice but also set a benchmark for generations of legal minds to follow.”

Her statement reads further, “It is with profound grief that I received the news of the passing of Honourable Justice Mohammed Uwais – an exceptional jurist, a revered elder statesman, and a shining beacon of integrity in Nigeria’s judicial history.

“Justice Uwais’ enduring legacy is profoundly etched in the annals of our nation’s jurisprudence.

“His transition is a monumental loss, not only to his beloved family and the legal community, but to Nigeria as a whole – a country he served with uncommon dedication and grace throughout his distinguished career.

“On behalf of the entire Labour Party family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and indeed the entire nation.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort those he leaves behind.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE