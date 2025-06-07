Gov Soludo mourns legendary singer, Mike Ejieagha

Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has conveyed his deep grief over the demise of renowned Nigerian highlife icon, Chief Mike Ejeagha, who passed on peacefully on Saturday at the venerable age of 95.

In his condolence message signed and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Saturday by his press secretary Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo eulogised Chief Ejeagha as a deeply philosophical musician, an iconic cultural ambassador and an exemplary custodian of Igbo oral traditions.

His music, characterised by a unique blend of highlife rhythms and captivating storytelling, resonated profoundly throughout Nigeria despite his Igbo linguistic expression.

The Governor recalled that with timeless compositions like the unforgettable “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo,” the late musical legend not only entertained but also educated Nigerians, preserving our rich cultural heritage and promoting the vibrancy of Igbo folklore through his lyrics.

“As a prolific exponent of highlife music, Chief Ejeagha also pioneered a sound that encapsulated the essence of the Nigerian experience, effectively bridging generational identities in a career spanning several decades and earning himself a distinguished place as a national icon.

“Thus, Governor Soludo mourns the tremendous loss of Chief Mike Ejeagha, a maestro whose melodies brought joy, hope, and unity to Nigerians.

“May his soul rest in peace as his family also finds solace during this difficult time.”

