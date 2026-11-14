2027 election will be contest between APC & Nigerians – Makinde

Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has declared that the 2027 general election will be a contest between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigerians, expressing confidence that voters will use their ballots to reject the ruling party.

Makinde said Nigerians were prepared to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the APC-led Federal Government through the ballot, insisting that the election outcome would reflect the people’s feelings about the country’s current economic situation.

The governor spoke at the official flag-off of the APM campaign for the 2027 general elections held at Durbar Stadium, Oyo Town, where party members, supporters and candidates gathered to formally commence their campaigns.

Addressing the gathering, Makinde said, “The election is between APC and Nigerians. Nigerians will show them what they have never seen before.”

He urged party members to remain committed to the party’s aspirations, expressing confidence that all its candidates would emerge victorious in the various elective positions.

The governor’s remarks came amid criticisms of the Federal Government over economic hardship, rising food and fuel prices, and other challenges confronting Nigerians.

Earlier, the APM governorship candidate in Oyo State, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, attributed the growing support for the party to the achievements of the Makinde administration, saying the governor had demonstrated that good governance was possible.

Adekanmbi expressed appreciation to Makinde for what he described as his remarkable performance in Oyo State, noting that his achievements had strengthened the party’s confidence ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said, “If they had not governed well, there would be no gathering like the one we are having here this morning. Governor Makinde has done well for the state.”

The governorship candidate prayed for God’s support for Makinde’s presidential ambition, expressing optimism that he would replicate his achievements in Oyo State at the national level.

He, however, criticised the APC-led Federal Government, recalling its promises ahead of the 2023 general elections that Nigerians would enjoy improved living conditions.

According to him, the reality had been different, with Nigerians facing increasing economic difficulties despite the assurances given by the ruling party.

“Someone promised about four years ago that everything would be easy in Nigeria and that we should go and be at peace. But we have reached the time we are in now, and we see that there is no peace of mind. People work like elephants and reap like ants,” Adekanmbi said.

He added that the situation had worsened in critical sectors, including the economy, healthcare, transportation and food supply.

The APM National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, described Oyo State as fortunate to have Makinde as the party’s presidential candidate, saying his record in the state had demonstrated his capacity to provide purposeful leadership at the national level.

Dantalle described the governor as a pragmatic, proactive and dynamic leader whose experience and developmental achievements had prepared him for the task of leading Nigeria.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Oyo State APM Campaign Council, Dr Nureni Adeniran, and the state chairman of the party, Otunba Fagbemi Adegbenro, also commended Makinde’s administration, describing him as an achiever whose developmental strides had distinguished his government.

They assured residents that the party would conduct a peaceful and issue-based campaign across the state, urging voters to support all its candidates in the 2027 elections.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Bayo Lawal, commended party members for their commitment and resilience, particularly those who travelled from different parts of the state and beyond to attend the campaign flag-off.

Lawal urged all APM candidates to return to their respective constituencies and districts to intensify their campaigns and promote their programmes ahead of the elections.

He expressed confidence that the party would record a resounding victory, adding that the achievements of the Makinde administration under the Omituntun 1.0 and 2.0 programmes would provide a strong foundation for the party’s Omituntun 3.0 agenda.

“By the glory of God, Adekanmbi and all the candidates will emerge victorious,” he said.

The event attracted party leaders and elders, including Chief Gabriel Adetoro, Chief Nureni Akanbi and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, as well as the Baba Loja-in-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Yekeen Abass.

Representatives of persons with disabilities, students’ union leaders, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, members of various ethnic communities and other stakeholders were also in attendance.

The highlight of the event was the formal unveiling of APM candidates for the 2027 general elections and the presentation of party flags to them, beginning with the governorship candidate and extending to senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates.