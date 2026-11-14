Tinubu to Plateau gov: My administration will conquer banditry, terrorism

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday used his presidential rally in Jos to assure the people of Plateau State and, by extension, the North-Central region that his administration would not abandon them to bandits and terrorists pillaging their villages and forcing them to flee their farmlands.

Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment while addressing party chieftains and supporters at the rally held at the Jos Stadium.

He said, “I assure those displaced that we will rebuild your communities and bring you back.

“To our displaced families, I say once again that the government is working to ensure your return, to bring you back and rebuild your communities.

“We will work with Caleb Mutfwang and other leaders to rebuild those communities and take you back to settle in the comfort of where you belong.”

Tinubu, who said he had directed security agencies to tackle security threats in the region to halt incessant killings and the displacement of residents, also outlined measures his administration was taking to make Plateau and other states in the country uninhabitable for terrorists.

He said, “I have directed all the security agencies to take decisive action and sustain peace and stability on the Plateau.

“What we should be getting is prosperity, not havoc, not crisis. Our government was not elected to inflict wounds on one another or to bury people. We have to lift people from adversity to prosperity.

“We are reinforcing security deployment and strengthening coordination and rapid response.

“One thousand forest guards are undergoing training right now. You will feel them. You will see them. You will feel secure in your villages and communities.

“The surveillance cameras have already been procured, as I promised. They will further strengthen early detection and early warning security operations.”

He, however, urged the people of the North-Central state to shun ethno-religious distrust and learn to live peacefully with one another.

“We are one single family created by the same God Almighty. We are just living in different rooms, speaking different languages and behaving in different ways, but living in different rooms and speaking different languages does not make us enemies of one another.

“We have to live together. We have to farm together. We have to build this Plateau and this country together. It is our responsibility to behave as brothers and sisters.

“My dear people, the future of this land is shared. Living together is a necessity we must nurture with patience, fairness and mutual respect.

“I plead with you to forget whatever differences you may have. Let us work together for one country.”

Responding to calls for federal intervention in some state projects by Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Tinubu declared that the Federal Government was willing to assist the state in transforming the Jos Airport into an agro-cargo hub capable of facilitating the direct export of agricultural produce to international markets.

“Mutfwang and I will work together to convert your airport into an agro-cargo airport.

“From that, you will be able to ship vegetables and potatoes abroad directly. The economy will improve. Development and prosperity will grow this economy.”

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Mutfwang assured President Tinubu that the electorate in the state had no preferred candidate for the January 16, 2027, presidential election other than Tinubu, noting that the administration had touched lives and brought visible federal presence to the state.

He said, “We are glad that you are here on this historic occasion as we host the rally for the North-Central geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

“Mr President, we are delighted to have you because we consider you a friend of Plateau State and North-Central Nigeria in general.

“You have demonstrated your love for our state and our region through the developmental strides we have seen in road infrastructure, education and healthcare.

“We have seen your impact, and we want to say we are grateful. That is why, by the grace of God, we have been talking to our people. Even though the opposition has been trying to create the wrong impression, I want to assure you that we on the Plateau have decided, by the grace of God, that for the 2027 election, it is Tinubu or nothing.

“By the grace of God, the people of Plateau State have been sufficiently mobilised to deliver unprecedented votes for you in the coming election. And why would we not do that? You have shown us your love.

“On the Plateau, students in tertiary institutions have received support through the NELFUND loan scheme to the tune of over N11bn.

“You have approved the road from Akwanga to Jos. You have also approved the road from Jos to Shendam. We are truly grateful.

“By the grace of God, we are going to show our gratitude come January 16, 2027, because we have seen a man who loves us.

“I know that there are challenges, but we have told our people that when you met Nigeria, you met it in the intensive care unit. Through the policies you have administered like a surgeon, you have been able to bring Nigeria out of the intensive care unit.

“And now we are in the recovery room. We are confident that if you continue, we will not only recover but also prosper. That is why we are determined that, come the 2027 election, there is no alternative for us.”

Also speaking, former Zamfara State Governor and Director-General of the APC-PCC, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, defended the economic reforms of the APC-led Federal Government, listing increased revenue into the Federation Account and higher allocations to states and other subnational governments as gains of Tinubu’s economic restructuring.

Speaking on the Tinubu administration’s blueprint for 2027 to 2031, Yari urged the people of Plateau to re-elect the President to sustain Nigeria’s path to economic recovery and growth.

He said, “Mr President, we thank you. All these items in our manifesto, by God’s grace, are what you have worked for. On accountability, we are going to do our best as a government and as a party to guarantee that the remarkable progress will be achieved or, if not all, that the items in this manifesto will be attended to by Mr President. We thank you so much.”

The APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, who is also from Plateau State, urged residents to turn out in large numbers next year to vote for all candidates contesting on the party’s platform.