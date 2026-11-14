2027: APC targets over 100,000 votes in Ughelli North 

…as Majemite inaugurates campaign committees

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State has set a target of securing over 100,000 votes in the 2027 general elections, saying it would leverage its achievements, grassroots structures, and political support base to deliver victory for its candidates.

Chairman of the APC Campaign Committee, Chief Fred Majemite, stated this during the inauguration of campaign and election management committees for the 11 wards of Ughelli North, held at Oharisi Primary School, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The committees were tasked with coordinating grassroots engagement, voter mobilisation, and election-day activities across the 11 wards.

Majemite, who charged party coordinators and stakeholders to intensify grassroots mobilisation, urged them to adopt strategic approaches to winning 5/5 in the 2027 elections in the area.

He said the APC had enough achievements to present to the electorate and did not need electoral malpractice to secure victory.

Earlier, Coordinator of the Ughelli North Campaign and Election Management Committee, Hon. Samuel Marierie, charged the newly inaugurated ward coordinators to develop strategies that would reflect the peculiarities of their respective wards/ communities.

Marierie urged them to go beyond conventional political mobilisation, stressing that what works in one ward might not necessarily produce the desired results in another.

He said the coordinators must bring forward workable ideas, engage voters directly and remain committed to the collective objective of securing overall victory for the APC in 2027.

In his goodwill message, the APC Chairman in Ughelli North, Olorogun Lucky Ofomukoro, charged party members to demonstrate unity, commitment and loyalty to the party’s leadership, describing the inauguration as an important step towards strengthening its grassroots structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ofomukoro urged the newly inaugurated committee members to take their assignments seriously and ensure that the party’s message reached every community and eligible voter in the local government.

Other party leaders and stakeholders, Prof. Samuel Ibodje, Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, Surv Terry Noah, Engr. Christabel Obiuwevbi, Hon. George Oyefia, Mr. Kelly Oghenekevwe, Olorogun Josiah Ntekume, Hon. Matthew Omonade, and Hon. Spencer Owhofa, member representing Ughelli North Constituency II, among others, commended the initiative and urged the committee members to demonstrate dedication.