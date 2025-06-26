2027: Atiku’s ADA coalition, deal dead on arrival – Kaduna movement

The Kaduna Patriotic Movement (KPM) has dismissed the newly formed All Democratic Alliance (ADA) coalition as a non-starter, describing it as “dead on arrival” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Ibrahim Dan-Gaskiya, the group described the coalition as a political contraption with no grassroots appeal, branding its leaders as “spent forces chasing lost glory.”

Dan-Gaskiya stated that the ADA—led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi—lacks the cohesion, credibility, and popular support required to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

According to him, “The so-called ADA coalition is nothing but a gathering of political paper tigers. They have lost touch with the people and even with their own political bases,” Dan-Gaskiya said. “Democracy is a game of numbers, not noise, and the APC remains the party to beat come 2027.”

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State also weighed in, dismissing the coalition as weak and ideologically incoherent. According to him, ADA’s formation is merely a desperate attempt by failed politicians to remain relevant in a political landscape where Tinubu’s progressive leadership continues to gain traction.

“These are individuals who were never known for grassroots mobilization or pro-people advocacy. They are now banding together to form a coalition that can neither bark nor bite,” Governor Sani said during a recent interaction with journalists in Kaduna.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, Governor Sani said the APC-led government has significantly transformed Kaduna State, earning praise from both the public and President Tinubu. During a recent state visit, the President described Kaduna as “Nigeria’s frontier of purpose and progress.”

Responding to El-Rufai’s claim that recently commissioned projects were his brainchild, the Kaduna State Government called the statement “a bare-faced lie.” The government clarified that the three state-of-the-art Institutes of Vocational Training and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital were fully initiated and completed by Governor Uba Sani’s administration.

“These projects are the signature achievements of the Uba Sani-led administration,” said Ibraheem Musa, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor. “The former governor may be good at talking, but this government is known for doing. Kaduna people see the difference.”

Musa further explained that the 100 CNG buses launched under Uba Sani’s watch represent a major shift toward eco-friendly transport solutions, with workers, students, and retirees enjoying free rides for six months—a direct response to the post-subsidy economic challenges.

The government also noted that while the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital was originally conceptualized during the tenure of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, it had been abandoned by successive administrations until Governor Sani completed and equipped the facility to global standards.

Meanwhile, several prominent leaders—including Vice President Namadi Sambo, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli—have lauded the governor’s performance and urged citizens to rally behind his progressive agenda.

“These are not propaganda projects,” said Prof. Idris Bugaje, Executive Secretary of the NBTE. “Kaduna State now boasts the most advanced skills development infrastructure in Nigeria. No polytechnic or technical university comes close.”

Dan-Gaskiya concluded that the 2027 elections would result in a landslide victory for the APC at both the federal and state levels. “The people have tasted good governance under President Tinubu and Governor Sani. They will not trade tested leadership for empty promises.”

“The ADA coalition has already failed before takeoff. The APC remains the ship of stability, and Nigerians are not boarding any sinking vessels,” the KPM Chairman declared.

