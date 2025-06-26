What to know about violence that marked Kenya’s protest anniversary

What began as a peaceful march to commemorate the deadly anti-tax protests of 2024 turned into one of Kenya’s most violent days this year.

On Wednesday, thousands of people—mostly young demonstrators—took to the streets in Nairobi and 26 other counties for a National Day of Remembrance. The protest, meant to honor those who died a year ago, quickly escalated into deadly clashes with police.

By the end of the day, at least 16 people had been confirmed dead, over 400 injured, and dozens arrested.

The protests were held to mark the first anniversary of a public uprising against President William Ruto’s contentious finance bill in 2024.

The contentious bill, which introduced steep taxes on essential goods and services, sparked outrage. At least 82 people were killed in last year’s demonstrations, and many more went missing.

Although the government later withdrew the bill, it quietly reinstated many of the same taxes weeks later—on sugar, alcohol, plastics, broadband, and imports—angering citizens further.

“These protests are a symptom of a failed governance system,” said Karuti Kanyinga, a professor at the University of Nairobi. “They are people expressing frustration with the fact that the government has not followed through on its promises.”

According to reports, the peaceful procession on Wednesday turned bloody when security forces responded with tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, and live rounds. In Nairobi, roads leading to Parliament and the president’s office were barricaded.

Protesters waving Kenyan flags were chased down, and in Mombasa, several were hauled into police trucks.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) initially reported eight deaths, all from gunshot wounds. But by nightfall, Amnesty International and KNCHR jointly confirmed 16 deaths, with at least five people shot dead by police.

“Most were killed by police,” said Irungu Houghton, executive director of Amnesty Kenya. “Sixteen people were verified dead as of 8:30.”

KNCHR added that “over 400 casualties have been reported, including demonstrators, police officers and journalists.”

While the National Police Service Commission released a statement affirming the right to peaceful protest and urged officers to “safeguard the rights and lives of all persons, including protesters,” the state also moved to cut off public access to live information.

Earlier in the day, the Communications Authority of Kenya ordered all television and radio stations to cease broadcasting live coverage of the protests. As a result, mainstream media outlets turned to platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp to report events in real time.

In a joint statement, the Law Society of Kenya, Police Reforms Working Group, and the Kenya Medical Association called on authorities to exercise restraint in managing demonstrations.

According to political analysts, the youth-led protest movement is already influencing Kenyan politics. Police accountability is under greater scrutiny, and lawmakers have grown more cautious about introducing controversial measures.

“The protests help to show what is going to happen in 2027—that it won’t be business as usual in terms of politics,” said Mr. Kanyinga.

“In the past, voters have kicked out 60 percent of the sitting government, sometimes 70 percent at the local level. This time, that number might be higher,” he further said.

