Lagos: British High Commission donates forensic workstation to ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Lagos State Office has received a cutting-edge forensic tool from the British High Commission, underscoring ongoing cooperation between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in advancing investigative capacity and institutional efficiency.

During a brief handover ceremony, Ms. Hannah Chatterton, representing the British High Commission, formally presented the VSC 80/FS Compact Forensic Questioned Document Examination (QDE) Workstation and its accompanying components to the Lagos Office of the Commission.

The forensic equipment was received on behalf of the Commission by the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) for Lagos State, Mr. Chukwurah Alexander.

The device, designed for high-precision document authentication, is expected to further support the Commission’s investigative processes and casework.

Speaking at the event, representatives of both institutions highlighted the value of partnerships that enhance institutional tools and promote accountability through technology-driven solutions.

This donation forms part of a broader collaboration between Nigeria and the United Kingdom aimed at strengthening the rule of law, building technical expertise, and equipping public institutions with the necessary resources to carry out their mandates effectively.

The ICPC Lagos Office expressed appreciation to the British High Commission for the generous donation and reaffirmed its commitment to utilizing the equipment to its full potential in line with the Commission’s mandate as contained in a statement by Demola Bakare, Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/

Spokesperson for the Commission.