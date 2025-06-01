2025 hajj: Niger secures modern tent accommodations for pilgrims

The Niger State Government has secured comfortable tent accommodations for pilgrims at the Muna and Arafat stands in Makkah, ahead of the 2025 Hajj rituals.

This was confirmed during a thorough inspection of the facilities by a State delegation led by the 2025 Amirul Hajj, Malam Ahmed Gunna (Attahiru 11), and the Executive Secretary of the Board, Sheikh Muhammad Awwal Aliyu. They reported that all arrangements had been finalized.

The accommodations are being provided by the renowned Saudi Arabian service provider, IKRAM ELDAIF, to ensure a pleasant and smooth pilgrimage experience for the State’s pilgrims.

The inspection involved key staff from the Board, several Board Members, and all Area Pilgrims’ Welfare Officers (APWOs), who carefully assessed the facilities to ensure they meet the necessary standards for the comfort and safety of the pilgrims.

The team evaluated the tents’ capacity, restroom facilities, sanitation, and overall logistics to guarantee a seamless experience for the pilgrims during the sacred rites.

During the inspection, both the Amirul Hajj and the Executive Secretary of the Board expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements, highlighting the commitment of the Niger State Government to provide a supportive environment for its pilgrims.

The Board has also considered feedback from previous years to improve accommodation facilities, ensuring they are equipped with the basic needs of the pilgrims.

The successful completion of the arrangements demonstrated the commitment and dedication of the State Government through the State Pilgrims Welfare Board to provide a seamless and memorable Hajj experience for all.

