Plastic waste: New recycling hub debuts in Apapa

In a strategic move to combat plastic pollution and foster environmental sustainability in Apapa, APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal, has partnered with waste management startup Garbage In Value Out (GIVO) to launch a zero-carbon recycling hub.

The Zero Carbon Recycling Hub, located in Apapa, is designed to make waste recycling easier and more accessible to communities, with the broader goal of fostering long-term sustainable practices. The official launch took place at Ladi-Lak Primary School, Apapa.

Speaking at the event at the weekend, Steen Knudsen, Terminal Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, emphasized that the initiative is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to its host communities. He outlined the company’s CSR focus on three core areas: environmental sustainability, education, and healthcare.

“In line with our global goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, APM Terminals is increasing its investments in environmental sustainability,” Knudsen stated. “As a key player in the transportation and logistic industry, we operate heavy equipment and vessels that contribute to carbon emissions, and we recognize our responsibility to reduce that footprint.”

Knudsen highlighted previous sustainability efforts, including the recycling of used tyres into useful items such as floor mats and flip-flops. The new partnership with GIVO, he said, builds on these efforts by targeting plastic waste, enabling its transformation into reusable materials. He also revealed that APM Terminals is already procuring workwear (coveralls) made from recycled plastic waste, and we would welcome a more circular economy, where not only the waste is collected in Nigeria, but also where the value-adding processes are done in the country further decreasing CO2 emissions from transportation and creating jobs for Nigerians.

He called for increased community awareness around plastic recycling, noting its potential to generate both environmental and economic benefits.

Victor Boyle-Komolafe, CEO of GIVO, explained that the recycling hub is solar-powered and services a 25-kilometre radius. The facility currently recycles approximately 300 kilograms of waste per day, totalling about 90 metric tons annually. According to Boyle-Komolafe, these efforts help avoid up to 3,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

“This project not only protects the environment but also drives economic empowerment,” he said. “We offer ₦300 per kilogram of waste collected and have created over 50 indirect jobs and 15 direct jobs.”

He expressed gratitude to APM Terminals for supporting startups like GIVO, noting that the partnership aligns with APM Terminals’ Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

Also speaking at the event, Harry Olugboyega, Deputy Director of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), criticized the casual disposal of plastic waste, which often blocks drainage systems and contributes to flooding. He advocated for increased recycling efforts, which could generate raw materials and create income opportunities.

Gloria Anyasodo, Coordinator for the Western Zone of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), commended the initiative and affirmed NIMASA’s commitment to partnering with both GIVO and APM Terminals to maintain cleaner waterways.

Florence Onyelum, Head of Public Relations at Lagos Port Complex Apapa, speaking on behalf of the Port Manager, applauded the launch of the recycling hub and urged community members to act as agents of change in addressing plastic waste challenges.

Titilayo Oshodi, Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Lagos State Governor, described the initiative as a powerful model for community-led environmental impact.

“This project is about localizing impact, scaling sustainable solutions, and putting people at the centre of climate action,” she said.

