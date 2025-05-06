2025 Hajj: NAHCON’s advance team arrives Madina

The 36-man advance team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), which departed Abuja on Monday night ahead of the inaugural flight of Nigerian pilgrims for this year’s Hajj exercise, arrived in Madina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday morning.

The team, comprising NAHCON staff and medical personnel, was led by Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Alhaji Alidu Shuti, and landed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Madina.

Members of the team, drawn from various committees in charge of accommodation, feeding, medical services, national reception, passport management, e-track, Hijira, Tafweel, and media, are tasked with ensuring everything is in place ahead of the arrival of the first batch of Nigerian pilgrims, scheduled to depart on Friday, May 9.

NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, during a farewell ceremony on Monday before the team’s departure, urged members to diligently carry out their assigned tasks.

According to the NAHCON chairman, the team’s efforts would lay the groundwork for a successful 2025 Hajj operation.

Meanwhile, the commission’s Madina Coordinator, Alhaji Abdulkadir Oloyin, on Tuesday briefed the various advance team committees on their responsibilities during a meeting with members.

During the briefing, Oloyin urged members to work collaboratively to ensure a successful operation and emphasized the need for synergy between the Makkah and Madina committees to guarantee pilgrims receive the best services and enjoy a hassle-free Hajj.

The Madina Coordinator also tasked the ICT Unit with developing applications, such as a Google Maps-based tool, to help pilgrims easily locate their accommodations.

Oloyin further advised committee leaders to exercise patience with their team members and to work together as a unit to ensure the success of this year’s Hajj operation.

