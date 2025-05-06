Your political future is bright, Speaker Abbas tells Kalu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday expressed confidence in the promising future of his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, predicting greater heights for him in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Speaker Abbas made the remarks when he led members of the House in cutting the 54th birthday cake of the Deputy Speaker after the plenary session.

It will be recalled that Hon. Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, turned 54 on Monday.

A former spokesperson of the parliament and a lawyer by training, Hon. Kalu is currently a member of several international legislative organisations, where he also chairs critical committees.

The Deputy Speaker chairs the Finance and Administrative Committee of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee of the African Union (AU) Parliament, and is a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Steering Committee of the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Speaker Abbas said:

“We congratulate our brother, partner, mutual ally and friend. For almost two years, we have been working seamlessly. I am a very lucky man, working with someone who appreciates and understands me, and is always ready to offer support. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better. He’s such a sound, knowledgeable and technically proficient individual.

“So, today, on behalf of the 360 members of the House of Representatives, I say a big happy birthday to you. Congratulations on attaining the age of wisdom. You are now an elder statesman. You are now in the comity of elders. Please, accept our congratulations.

“Our prayer for you is that God continues to be your Shepherd and pillar of strength, granting you wisdom and the fortitude to represent not only your constituents but also the South East and Nigeria at large.

“Your Excellency, I believe that with the way you are going, the sky will be your limit. I see you in places we can hardly imagine. With your level of commitment and patriotism towards Nigeria, we pray that your future will be even brighter than your past and present. Congratulations.”

In response, the Deputy Speaker expressed profound gratitude to Speaker Abbas for his kind wishes and prayers, pledging continued support and loyalty:“Thank you, Your Excellency, for always being who you are. Occasionally, I go to him and say, ‘Sir, let’s do an appraisal. Is there anything I’m not doing well so that I can make amends? I’m here to support.’

“My role is simply to support, assist, and help him succeed. If the Speaker succeeds, I succeed. As a Deputy, one must recognise their position — you are not the principal.

“It’s rare to find a principal who genuinely wants his deputy to rise. I wish him well because the leadership circle still needs him. He has treated me well, and I enjoy working under him. We will continue to follow, and in the remaining two years, we will ensure he receives all the support he needs.

“And to the members, thank you for supporting Mr Speaker. Thank you for being there for us. God bless you.”

Similarly, the House of Representatives Press Corps, led by its Chairman, Gboyega Onadiran, presented a birthday card to the Deputy Speaker, describing him as an outstanding lawmaker.

The card read:

“We, the entire members of the House of Representatives Press Corps, heartily congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

“You are indeed very outstanding. Your commitment to legislative excellence has made a significant impact. You have stamped your feet on the sands of history.

“Ndi Igbo, and indeed Nigeria at large, must be proud of you, particularly for sponsoring the bill that led to the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

“We pray that the Almighty God continues to be with you, grants you good health, and preserves your life so that future generations may benefit from your wealth of experience and the important national assignments entrusted to you. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.”

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also extended warm felicitations to the Deputy Speaker on the occasion of his birthday.

In a message jointly signed by its President, Mazi Afam Osuigwe (SAN), and the General Secretary, Dr Mobalaji Ojibara, the NBA described Hon. Kalu as “a remarkable leader whose dedication to legislative excellence and commitment to democratic ideals continue to inspire hope and confidence in the governance of our nation.”

The Association commended the Deputy Speaker’s purposeful strides in the National Assembly, particularly in promoting inclusive lawmaking, national unity, and constitutional reforms.

It further noted that his leadership journey — from representing Bende Federal Constituency to serving as Deputy Speaker — is a testament to his resilience and the high regard in which he is held by colleagues and constituents.

“As you mark this special day, we join your family, friends, and well-wishers in praying for continued wisdom, sound health, and renewed strength to sustain your impactful service to our beloved country,” the message read.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE