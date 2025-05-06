Lagos Taskforce arrests 74 suspects in Lekki clean-up operation

In a renewed crackdown on criminal activities and environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has arrested 74 suspects.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Director of Public Affairs for the Lagos State Taskforce.

According to the statement, the exercise happened during a sweeping clean-up exercise around the Lekki axis in the early hours of Tuesday.

Led by the Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, the operation began around 1:30 a.m. and targeted key hotspots including Lekki Phase 1 and 2, Ikoyi, Falomo Bridge, the Law School area, Eko Hotel axis, and Oniru Beach.

According to Akerele, the areas have reportedly become havens for criminal elements, drawing frequent complaints from residents and the raid was in direct response to “numerous distress calls from concerned Lagosians about the activities of street urchins, miscreants, hooligans, pickpockets, and other suspected criminals—particularly in the early hours.”

Of the 74 suspects apprehended, 72 were male and 2 female.

The taskforce noted that the operation was successful in restoring order and public sanity to the affected areas.

“We will not relent in our efforts to ensure a safer and cleaner Lagos.

“Those who choose to undermine the peace and security of our communities must desist or be prepared to face the full weight of the law,” Akerele said.

He added that the clean-up was part of a broader strategy to maintain routine enforcement across the state. “This is not a one-off.

“The agency is committed to conducting operations like this at least twice a week, especially at known black spots and criminal hideouts.”

Akerele assured residents that all suspects will be charged in accordance with the law and reiterated the agency’s mission: “We are resolute in our drive to rid Lagos of criminal elements and illegal occupations.

“Our goal is to promote a safer, cleaner, and more secure environment for all.”

The statement emphasised the government’s resolve to respond swiftly to threats against public safety and order.

The Taskforce, therefore, urged the public to continue cooperating by reporting suspicious activities and supporting government efforts to ensure public safety across the state.