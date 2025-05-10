2025 AMVCA: Femi Adebayo wins ‘Best Lead Actor’

Entertainment

Israel Arogbonlo

Femi Adebayo has won the Best Lead Actor award at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for his outstanding performance in the movie “Seven Doors”.

This recognition highlights his exceptional talent, versatility, and dedication to his craft.

Adebayo’s portrayal in the film has captivated audiences and critics alike, showcasing his ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters.

The competition for this award was fierce, with other talented actors vying for the award, including Gideon Okeke for “Tokunbo”, Bucci Franklin for “The Weekend”, Femi Branch for “House of Gaa”, Thapelo Makoena for “Skeleton Coast”, Bimbo Manuel for “Princess on a Hill”, Stan Nze for “Suspicion”, and Adedimeji Lateef for “Lisabi: The Uprising”.

Adebayo’s win is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to his craft, solidifying his position as one of the most recognised faces in the Nollywood industry.

