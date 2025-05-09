PHOTOS: How celebrities showed up for 2025 AMVCA

The 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) turned into a colorful parade of culture, glamour, and individuality, and Nigerian celebrities didn’t hold back. From rich tribal displays to bold fashion statements, stars took to their X accounts (formerly Twitter) to show off their unforgettable looks from the highly anticipated cultural night.
Olivia Okoro, ex-#BBTitans housemate, dazzled in traditional regalia and shared stunning images on her X page, celebrating the event with her fans.
Big Brother Naija star Liquorose (@LiquoroseAfije_) also came through with regal elegance. Her look turned heads and stirred admiration online, as she showcased African excellence in its truest form.
Okusaga Adeoluwa (@SagaDeolu) posted a powerful photo with the caption:
“Emi ni. ‘ọkunrin mẹta ati abo’ I am HIM. ‘A MAN AND MORE’” — a declaration that matched his bold and refined cultural attire.
Nelly Mbonu (@nellymbonu), a housemate from Big Brother Naija Season 9, uploaded breathtaking photos with the caption: “AMVCA Cultural Night,” capturing the elegance and creativity of her look.
Blaqboi Victor (@blaqboi_vic) proudly represented the Mupun Tribe of Plateau State. In his post, he wrote:
“THE MUPUN TRIBE OF PLATEAU STATE! AMVCA Cultural Day.
‘A Nation’s culture resides in the heart and soul of its people’” — honoring his roots with poise and pride.
Prince Nelson Enwerem, TV personality and former BBNaija housemate took his tribute to a deeper level, writing:
“Paying Homage to the OBA and the ancestral throne of the Great Benin kingdom in celebration of the African Magic Cultural day,” as he appeared in a regal outfit reminiscent of royalty.
Bamike “Bambam” Olawunmi-Adenibuyan who is an Actor, Reality TV starAre you feeling it??!!!
wrote ”Your Host for ONGA AMVCA Cultural Day ”
Uche Jombo @uchejombo, Uche Jombo is a Nigerian actress, screenwriter, and film producer. She has appeared in over 250 Nollywood movies and has also written and produced
she wrote ”Itsekiri look for #AMVCA11 Cultural day!”
