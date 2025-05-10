NUC writes Bauchi gov over accreditation results of Sa’adu Zungur varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has called on Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to intervene at Sa’adu Zungur University (ZASU) to prevent potential bans on its academic programs due to deficiencies noted during the October/November 2024 accreditation visit.

The NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, wrote to the Governor, urging him to take necessary steps to facilitate the university’s remedy of the deficiencies associated with the programs visited. The Commission’s letter highlighted the implications of accreditation status, including immediate bans on student admissions for non-accredited programs.

According to the NUC, the university achieved full accreditation in several programs, including Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration, Agriculture, Arabic, Human Physiology, Anatomy, Law, Pharm D, Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Science Laboratory Technology, and Zoology.

However, Public Health under Allied Health Science received interim accreditation, valid for two years.

The NUC emphasised that programmes with denied accreditation status would face immediate bans on student admissions, and certificates issued to students admitted after the ban would not be recognized. Students currently enrolled in such programs would not be affected, but those admitted after the ban would be denied call-up into the National Youth Service Corps scheme.

ZASU’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Fatimah Tahir, expressed confidence in the accreditation outcome, thanking Governor Mohammed for his support.