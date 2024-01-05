The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, has announced initiatives to combat food inflation in the nation.

During a courtesy visit by Gov Umar Namadi of Jigawa in Abuja on Friday, Kyari expressed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring food security and lowering food inflation.

He emphasised the intention to significantly boost production as a means to counter food price inflation, identifying it as the primary driver of inflation. ]

Kyari affirmed that President Bola Tinubu’s food security agenda is progressing, with plans to sustain food production programs in 2024 for a positive impact on Nigerians.

The minister outlined the ministry’s focused approach on employing technology and mechanization to ramp up the massive production of staple crops. Grateful for the support and guidance of the President, Kyari stated their determination to align with his vision for the agricultural sector, driving transformation, enhancing productivity, and supporting farmers.

He emphasised the implementation of planned programs and projects in 2024, with a focus on sustainability for achieving extensive food production and ensuring national food security.

Kyari called for support from stakeholders in the agricultural sector to overcome challenges and ensure the success of interventions.

He highlighted the upcoming second phase of the Dry/Wet Season Farming intervention and affirmed the Ministry’s full support for wheat production in Jigawa and other states.

The governor’s visit, according to Kyari, symbolizes the strong partnership between the state and federal governments in promoting food security and agricultural development.

Governor Namadi reported progress in wheat cultivation on 36,000, 700, 87 hectares, expressing optimism for self-sufficiency in wheat production.

He assured the minister of Jigawa’s continued participation in the ongoing wheat dry season farming under the NAGS-AP program, citing the state’s resources and initiatives for promoting wheat farming.

Namadi pledged cooperation to achieve success in the dry season farming, including updating the farmers’ register for effective planning during the rice season.

