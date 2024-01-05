The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has commended President Bola Tinubu and members of the House of Representatives for their decision to reverse the Unity Schools fees increase of over 100 percent.

Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme, the Chairman of CLO in Anambra, expressed his appreciation on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Recalling the controversy surrounding the Unity School fees hike from N43,000 to N87,000 in September 2023, Ezekwueme mentioned that the CLO, along with other patriots, had fervently appealed to President Tinubu to reverse the increase out of patriotism and generosity. The goal was to prevent more children from being unable to attend school due to financial constraints.

Ezekwueme noted that, thankfully, President Tinubu heeded the calls of students, parents, and Nigerians, and through the reversal, alleviated their concerns.

He stated, “This wise and patriotic decision has positive impacts on our students, parents, and our educational system. It will be the greatest legacy if no Nigerian child is out of school due to a lack of funds.”

The CLO chairman also commended the House of Representatives for its thoughtful resolution calling for the reversal of Unity Schools fees increment, as well as other patriotic Nigerians who supported the decision.

Ezekwueme appealed to President Tinubu to extend this education-saving policy to universities and tertiary institutions, urging him to ensure easy access to student loans and the elimination of all hindrances. Additionally, he requested Tinubu’s intervention to remove unauthorized charges in the Unity School systems, completing the rescue mission for education in the country.

